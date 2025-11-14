McBride is part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against Miami, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

McBride will replace Jalen Brunson (ankle) in the starting lineup Friday night, a role he could continue to hold if Brunson is forced to miss multiple games. McBride has topped 25 minutes in three games this season, and he's averaging 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals during that stretch. He played 32 minutes in his only start of 2025-26.