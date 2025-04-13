McBride will start Sunday's game against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

With Jalen Brunson (ankle), Josh Hart (knee), OG Anunoby (thumb) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) all sidelined, the Knicks will start McBride, Cameron Payne, P.J. Tucker, Precious Achiuwa and Mikal Bridges, though Bridges figures to play only a few minutes to keep his consecutive games played streak going. As a starter this season (nine games), McBride has averaged 13.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 35.4 minutes per game.