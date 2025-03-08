McBride is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
As expected, McBride gets the start in place of Jalen Brunson (ankle). In his lone start of the season, McBride notched 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks, three steals and five triples in a win over the Bulls on Feb. 20.
