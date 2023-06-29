The Knicks exercised McBride's $1.84 million team option for the 2023-24 season Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

McBride will get a third year with the Knicks after he supplanted Derrick Rose in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation early on during his second NBA season. The West Virginia product saw scant playing time behind starting point guard Jalen Brunson, however, averaging just 3.5 points, 1.1 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per contest over 64 appearances while shooting a woeful 35.8 percent from the field. McBride will likely need to take at least a marginal step forward with his production to ensure he remains a permanent fixture on the second unit in 2023-24, but even if he loses his rotation spot, his modest $1.84 million salary is still palatable enough for an end-of-the-roster player.