McBride recorded 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Kings.

It's worth noting that Jalen Brunson (ankle) left this game after five minutes of action, allowing McBride to step into a larger role. Brunson was not wearing a boot or using crutches after the game, but his status for Thursday against the Warriors is in the air. McBride has the trust of coach Mike Brown and would likely see a hefty workload if Brunson can't go.