McBride finished Tuesday's 116-100 loss to the Hawks with 11 points (4-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 46 minutes.

McBride was thrown into the starting lineup due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (knee), and while he dazzled as a playmaker, he also experienced significant struggles with his shot. The Knicks were down their two best offensive players, Brunson and Julius Randle (shoulder), so the loss isn't entirely surprising. McBride might remain in the starting unit against the Magic on Friday in case Brunson can't recover by then.