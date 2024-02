McBride finished with 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over the Grizzlies.

McBride certainly wasn't shy Tuesday with 14 shot attempts. The big story from this game is that Jalen Brunson left early with an ankle injury, and the severity isn't known yet. If Brunson misses time, McBride could step into a big role considering how shorthanded the Knicks currently are.