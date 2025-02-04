Updating a previous report, McBride won't start Monday against the Rockets.
The Knicks' released a starting lineup 30 minutes before tipoff that included McBride, but an updated starting five was reported shortly after. McBride will continue in his usual role off the bench, averaging 8.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over his last 10 appearances.
