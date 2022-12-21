McBride provided 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 132-94 victory over Golden State.

McBride was efficient with his chances in Tuesday's matchup and tied his best mark of the season with two made triples. He continues to see consistent playing time at point guard behind Jalen Brunson, and McBride is averaging 18.7 minutes to go along with 6.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his last seven matchups.