The Knicks announced Thursday that McBride underwent a procedure on the pinky toe on his right foot earlier this week, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The team didn't provide an official timeline for McBride's recovery, but he's expected to resume full basketball activities later in the summer, which puts him on track to be ready to go for the start of training camp in the fall. During his third NBA season in 2023-24, McBride struggled to find consistent playing time early in the campaign when the Knicks were in better health, but he took on a sizable role as injuries began to pile up over the course of the season. After the All-Star break, McBride appeared in 39 of the Knicks' 40 games (including playoffs) and averaged 11.7 points, 2.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per contest. Though he excelled in a supporting role when given major minutes, McBride will likely see a stark drop in playing time in 2024-25 with the Knicks having acquired Mikal Bridges and re-signed OG Anunoby (hamstring) this offseason.