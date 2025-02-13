McBride (ribs) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride will play through a rib injury Wednesday on the second half of New York's back-to-back. The combo guard has averaged 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 24.9 minutes over his last seven games.