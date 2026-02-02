This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' Miles McBride: Won't play Tuesday
McBride is out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to left ankle injury management.
McBride faces a quick turnaround if he wants to suit up for Wednesday's showdown against the Nuggets. With the guard sidelined, Tyler Kolek should hang onto a meaningful role in the New York backcourt.