McBride (hamstring) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

McBride was set to make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Wednesday due to Jalen Brunson being ruled out with a calf injury. However, McBride was a late scratch from the starting five in favor of Cameron Payne due to left hamstring tightness, and it's unclear whether McBride will be able to play. Landry Shamet and Tyler Kolek should see increased playing time off the bench for as long as McBride is sidelined.