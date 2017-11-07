Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Could be on trade block

League executives told Ian Begley of ESPN.com that the Knicks have been shopping Kuzminskas, who has been excluded from head coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation throughout the season.

The 28-year-old Kuzminskas turned in a decent rookie season in 2016-17, averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.8 three-pointers in 14.9 minutes per game while making 68 appearances. That production was seemingly thought to put him in contention for an elevated role this season, but the offseason pickups of veteran wings Tim Hardaway and Doug McDermott and rookie Damyean Dotson haven't left any room in the rotation for the Lithuanian. The Knicks will get center Joakim Noah back from a 20-game suspension next week and will need to open up a roster spot for him, so moving Kuzminskas elsewhere in exchange for a future asset would be helpful toward achieving that goal. It would also brighten Kuzminskas' fantasy outlook, as his path to minutes can't get any narrower from here.