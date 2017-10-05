Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Doubtful for Friday
Kuzminskas is doubtful for Friday's preseason game against the Wizards due to a sore calf, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Kuzminskas was held out of the team's preseason opener against the Nets without an injury designation, but it's likely the same ailment that will keep him out of Friday's game. There doesn't appear to be any real concern surrounding his calf, but when healthy, Kuzminskas will likely be fighting for minutes off the bench this season in New York.
More News
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Out for preseason opener Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Will return to bench role Monday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Matches season high with 19 points Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Posts 14 points in Thursday spot start•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Will start Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Scores eight points in 16 minutes Monday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...