Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Doubtful for Friday

Kuzminskas is doubtful for Friday's preseason game against the Wizards due to a sore calf, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Kuzminskas was held out of the team's preseason opener against the Nets without an injury designation, but it's likely the same ailment that will keep him out of Friday's game. There doesn't appear to be any real concern surrounding his calf, but when healthy, Kuzminskas will likely be fighting for minutes off the bench this season in New York.