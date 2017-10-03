Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Out for preseason opener Tuesday

Kuzminskas (undisclosed) won't dress for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

The Knicks didn't provide any sort of injury designation for Kuzminskas, so it remains to be seen if this is something that could keep him out of additional contests. Either way, his next opportunity to make his preseason debut will come on Friday against the Wizards. Kuzminskas is slated to battle for reserve minutes at small forward during the upcoming campaign when healthy.