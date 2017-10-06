Play

Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Out Friday

Kuzminskas (calf) will not play Friday against the Wizards, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Kuzminskas will miss a second straight preseason game, but his sore calf is not considered to be anything serious. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Nets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball