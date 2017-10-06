Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Out Friday
Kuzminskas (calf) will not play Friday against the Wizards, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Kuzminskas will miss a second straight preseason game, but his sore calf is not considered to be anything serious. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Nets.
