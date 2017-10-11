Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Probable Friday vs. Wizards

Kuzminskas (calf) will "likely return" to play during Friday's preseason game against the Wizards, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Kuzminskas has missed the entire preseason thus far while dealing with a calf injury. In 14.9 minutes last year, he posted 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. But, now with Carmelo Anthony out of the picture, his path to playing time should be easier.