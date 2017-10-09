Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Ruled out for Monday's exhibition

Kuzminskas (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Rockets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Kuzminskas continues to work his way back from a sore calf, though he'll remain sidelined for fourth straight game on Monday. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards, but for now, consider him questionable for that contest.