Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Will be active Wednesday

Kuzminskas will be active for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

The Knicks have an extra active spot Wednesday with Kristaps Porzingis (elbow/ankle) sidelined, so Kuzminskas will be an option off the bench for the first time this season. The second-year big man was a consistent member of the rotation last season, but he's been an afterthought thus far and is believed to be available, should another team be interested in acquiring him, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com.