Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas: Will play in preseason finale Friday

Kuzminskas (calf) will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards, Steve Popper of the Record reports.

Kuzminskas was already given a probable designation, so this is merely a confirmation of what was already expected. He should slot in as depth at small forward, with most of his work coming off the bench behind Doug McDermott and Tim Hardaway. With Carmelo Anthony now in Oklahoma City, Kuzminskas should have the chance to improve on the 14.9 minutes per game he averaged a season ago.