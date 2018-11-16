Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Active, starting Friday
Robinson (ankle) will play and start at center in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Robinson was listed as probable for Friday's game with what was being considered a minor right ankle sprain. Robinson's minutes as a starter have fluctuated, however, and while he's proven to be a very capable shot blocker, he hasn't provided enough overall production to be a reliable fantasy option.
