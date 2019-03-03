Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Another gaudy stat line in loss
Robinson recorded 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 23 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 loss to the Clippers.
Robinson produced his third double-double across the last four games, and he has reached double figures in scoring in four straight. After averaging a ridiculous 3.2 rejections per game during February, Robinson also started off the month of March by hosting yet another block party. Even once DeAndre Jordan (ankle) returns to the lineup, Robinson is likely to remain a focal point as the team looks to develop its young talent for the rest of the year.
