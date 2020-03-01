Robinson scored a season-high 23 points (11-16 FG, 1-3 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 125-115 win over the Bulls.

interim coach Mike Miller remains reluctant to use Robinson as a starter, but so long as the second-year player sees the bulk of the minutes at center, fantasy managers should be satisfied enough. Robinson has been getting the lion's share of the playing time of late and has unsurprisingly seen his production take off, as he's averaging 12.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.3 minutes over the past four games. He's hit nearly three quarters of his shot attempts over that stretch to bring his season-long field-goal percentage up to 73.2 percent. If Robinson can maintain that level of efficiency over the next month and a half, he'll surpass NBA great Wilt Chamberlain (72.7 percent) for the best single-season mark in NBA history.