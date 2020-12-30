Robinson scored nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 32 minutes in Tuesday's win against the Cavaliers.

Robinson continued to play a peripheral role on the offensive side of the floor and was the only starter to not register double-digit shot attempts. More positively, his minutes appear secure, as he has topped 30 minutes in each of his past two games. While Robinson's offensive contributions have been minimal, he has multiple blocks and at least one steal in all but one contest this season.