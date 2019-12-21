Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Another productive night Friday
Robinson had 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 129-114 loss to the Heat.
Robinson continues to come off the bench for some strange reason but has been vastly outplaying Taj Gibson. Despite the teams' unwillingness to start him, Robinson is still a top-60 player over the course of the season. He did foul out in this game and that seems to be an issue that won't go away. Whether he remains coming off the bench or moves into the starting lineup is unclear. However, if he is playing at least 25 minutes a night, he remains a strong hold in 12-team leagues.
