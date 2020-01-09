Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Available vs. Jazz
Robinson (toe) is available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Robinson, who was considered probable with a sprained left toe, will take the court as expected Wednesday in Utah. Through four games in January, the big man is averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 24.0 minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Perfect night Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles in return to bench•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...