Robinson ended with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 115-102 win over the Magic.

Robinson logged a season-high 30 minutes in the win, offering managers a glimpse of what he can do when readily available. While his playing time, or lack thereof, can be frustrating, those who drafted him should have been prepared for some ups and downs. He remains a must-roster player with the upside to be a real difference-maker when it comes to accumulating defensive numbers.