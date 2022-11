Robinson is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.

Robinson came off the bench in his return Sunday after missing time with a right knee sprain, and the team will now bring him back to the starting five. He started New York's first eight contests of the 2022-23 campaign and averaged 6.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 2.3 blocks in 21.8 minutes. Isaiah Hartenstein will return to a reserve role with Robinson drawing the start at center.