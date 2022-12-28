Robinson posted 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-8 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 overtime loss to Dallas.

Robinson scored a season-high 20 points and notched a team-high 16 rebounds en route to his second straight game with a double-double. The fifth-year center now has four double-doubles on the season and is averaging 7.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game.