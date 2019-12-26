Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Back to bench
Robinson (illness) will come off the bench Thursday against the Nets, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
With Taj Gibson healthy and back in the starting five, Robinson will return to his usual bench role. This month, he's averaging 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steal in 25.6 minutes.
-
