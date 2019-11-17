Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Battling ankle issue
Robinson will miss practice Sunday due to a sprained right ankle but remains probably for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Robinson returned from a concussion earlier in the week, posting 16.5 points per game off the bench over a pair of contests. He appears to be lined up for a similar role against Cleveland, provided he can shake off the ankle issue.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: To be available off bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Labeled questionable Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Out until at least Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.