Robinson had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 loss to the 76ers.

Robinson tallied his second double-double of December with a strong showing Sunday. He secured seven of his 16 rebounds on the offensive end and also shot the ball with efficiency in limited chances. However, the big man has struggled to show much consistency in the scoring department, averaging 7.9 points to go with 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last seven appearances.