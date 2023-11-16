Robinson notched six points (3-3 FG), 15 rebounds, one block and three steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-114 victory over the Hawks.

The sixth-year center has been a force on the glass to begin the season, and Robinson has pulled down 15 or more boards five times already in just 11 games. Curiously, he's also averaging what would be a career-high 1.5 steals a game, but also a career-low 1.0 blocks. If he can raise the latter to his usual level without losing any of the former, Robinson could be poised for a very strong fantasy season despite his lack of scoring.