Robinson accumulated 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds and five blocks across 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-123 loss to Memphis.

Robinson provided elite defensive numbers in the loss while also adding a season-high 16 points. Add in the fact he played at least 30 minutes for the first time since late October and all things are pointing toward Robinson getting back to where managers feel comfortable again. Injuries feel as though they are always just around the corner but for now, he looks as though he has once again established himself as the primary center option in New York.