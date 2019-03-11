Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Blocks five shots Sunday
Robinson totaled eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 loss to Minnesota.
Robinson blocked another five shots Sunday, continuing his dominance on the defensive end of the floor. Perhaps the most pleasing aspect to come out of this game was the fact he played 33 minutes, even with DeAndre Jordan healthy. As soon as Robinson is given this sort of playing time on a nightly basis, his value will rise dramatically. He is already rostered in basically all formats and chances are he is going to win a few people their leagues this season.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Thwarted by foul trouble Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Another gaudy stat line in loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Impressive double-double in win•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Blocks five shots Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-double off bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Making mark off bench•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...