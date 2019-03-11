Robinson totaled eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 loss to Minnesota.

Robinson blocked another five shots Sunday, continuing his dominance on the defensive end of the floor. Perhaps the most pleasing aspect to come out of this game was the fact he played 33 minutes, even with DeAndre Jordan healthy. As soon as Robinson is given this sort of playing time on a nightly basis, his value will rise dramatically. He is already rostered in basically all formats and chances are he is going to win a few people their leagues this season.