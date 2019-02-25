Robinson totaled 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocks, and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 victory over the Spurs.

Robinson was magnificent for the Knicks on Sunday, delivering 15 points and 14 rebounds to go with five blocked shots. His block rate has been ridiculous over the past five weeks since returning from injury. He has blocked multiple shots in 14 of his last 16 games and is averaging 2.9 blocks per game over that period. DeAndre Jordan (ankle) missed this game and the Knicks could be extra careful with him moving forward. If for some reason Robinson is available in your league, he needs to be added as soon as possible.