Robinson scored 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 FG), while adding six rebounds and three blocks during the Knicks' 95-118 loss against the Celtics on Saturday.

Robinson has been a heavy contributor on defense - four steals and four blocks in total in his first two outings - and he has made 10 of his 11 shots from the field thus far, but he has had foul troubles with averages of 4.5 in only 18.5 minutes per game. His foul troubles have conspired against his upside so far. The Knicks will play against the Bulls on Monday.