Robinson had 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal across 44 minutes during Sunday's 131-129 double-overtime win over the Celtics.

Robinson returned from injury and posted an impressive four consecutive double-doubles before falling flat Friday with just five points and two rebounds over 33 minutes of play. Sunday night he bounced back to form with another efficient double-double. Robinson is a solid rebounder and defender and will maintain value for managers throughout the season.