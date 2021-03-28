Robinson suffered a broken right foot during Saturday's game against the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Robinson was in just his fourth game back from a broken hand when he suffered the broken foot. With the NBA playoffs starting May 22, it might be tough for Robinson to make his return before the end of the season. We'll learn more about a timetable in the coming days. For the duration of his absence, Nerlens Noel will likely move into the starting five, while Taj Gibson should slide in as the backup center.