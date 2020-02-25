Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Brings defense in losing effort
Robinson (ankle) contributed 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, two steals and two assists in 26 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 123-112 loss to the Rockets.
Robinson steered clear of foul trouble and was able to overwhelm an undersized Rockets frontcourt, particularly on the defensive end. The second-year center has now supplied multiple blocks in four of the past five games, and he should remain a premium asset in that category even if he only sees around 20 minutes per contest. If interim coach Mike Miller is willing to loosen the reins on Robinson and give him closer to 30 minutes, the 21-year-old would have the upside to swing some head-to-head matchups as the fantasy playoffs approach.
