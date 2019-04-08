Robinson totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, and three blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 victory over the Wizards.

Robinson played a career-high 38 minutes in Sunday's victory, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He has certainly come on strong over the last few games with head coach David Fizdale finally allowing him to stay on the court for a decent amount of time. Robinson has proven himself to be arguably the best shot blocker in the league despite his rookie status and has now swatted multiple shots in 28 consecutive games. He is going to be a hot target in next season's drafts, as long as he is starting for the Knicks.