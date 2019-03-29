Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Career night, monster double-double
Robinson totaled 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 FT), 21 rebounds, two blocks and a steal over 31 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Robinson had himself a game in Thursday's loss, grabbing career highs in points and rebounds for a massive double-double. With the Knicks down big most of the game, Robinson got some extra playing time and came through in a huge way. As the Knicks continue to tank and get blown out, expect Robinson to see a healthy chunk of minutes thrown his way over the last seven games of the season.
