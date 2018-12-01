Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared for Saturday's game
Robinson (heel) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Bucks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Initially questionable with an ankle bruise, Robinson has been given the green light for Saturday's game against the Bucks. The rookie center will slot in behind Enes Kanter and will likely see around the 17 minutes he's averaged per game this year. Robinson has held some value this season due to his ability to block shots (averaging 2.0 per game), but his inability to contribute much beyond his defense renders him a one-dimensional fantasy contributor.
