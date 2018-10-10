Robinson (ankle) will play during the Knicks' preseason finale Friday against the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson has been sidelined each of the past two preseason contests while recovering from a sprained right ankle. He'll be able to get some final run in before the regular season, however. In 27 minutes of exhibition action, he's totaled eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks. The second-round pick carries plenty of promise, but after sitting out all of what would have been his freshman year of college, he's still quite raw, especially on the offensive end. As such, coach David Fizdale indicated for the first time Wednesday that he envisions Robinson spending some time in the G League this season.