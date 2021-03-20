Robinson (hand) has been cleared to play but the Knicks are waiting to see how he responds in practice before making a decision on his status for Sunday versus the 76ers, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

The newest update on Robinson provides an even more positive slant to his playing prospects for Sunday than his questionable tag on the official injury report. If he makes it through practice Saturday unscathed, Robinson could have a good shot to see the floor against the 76ers in his first action since Feb. 12. He's still officially listed as questionable and should have his status updated prior to the contest.