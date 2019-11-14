Play

Robinson (concussion) is available to play Thursday against the Mavericks.

As expected, Robinson has been cleared to return after missing the past three games with a concussion. He's expected to come off the bench and could face a minutes limit as the Knicks look to ease him back. Through seven appearances this season, Robinson is averaging 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across 17.6 minutes.

