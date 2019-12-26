Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play
Robinson (illness) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Nets.
As expected, Robinson is good to go despite an illness. This month, he's averaging 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steal in 25.6 minutes.
