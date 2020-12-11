Robinson is coming off the bench for Friday's preseason opener against the Pistons, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
It was a strong possibility that Robinson would finally get a real starting job this season, but that may not end up being the case. Nerlens Noel is getting the nod in the preseason opener.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Thibs has 'discipline' concerns•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Quiet night against Wizards•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Dealing with illness•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Records eighth double-double•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Friday vs. OKC•