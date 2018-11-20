Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Coming off bench Tuesday
Robinson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
New York's rotation and starting five continues to be in flux. Coach David Fizdale will opt to start Enes Kanter at center on Tuesday. The decision could be matchup-based, as Kanter is a similar size to opposing center Jusuf Nurkic.
